After a summer of watching some of his talent turn professional and landing some new acquisitions, Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn was back in his happy place on Friday.

That was on the field at Baum-Walker Stadium as his program begin fall baseball workouts with a five-inning scrimmage as the Grey took a 2-1 win over the Red Ibn a five-inning effort.

Returnee Jayson Johnson blasted a third-inning solo opposite field home run to get the scoring going, but Missouri transfer Ty Wilmsmeyer’s two-run in the bottom of the frame proving to the the difference in a game.

Wilmsmeyer’s homer and Texas Tech catching transfer Hudson White’s single were the lone two hits for the winners while Peyton Holt had two doubles, Sacramento State shortstop transfer Wehiwa Aloy, Ty Waid and Hunter Grimes a hit each of the Red’s five.

The scrimmage featured 10 pitchers hurling an inning each with another public scrimmage set for Sunday at a time to be announced later.

“It’s great,” Van Horn said. “This summer to me – honest to goodness – I want to coach baseball, I don’t want to be a GM (General Manager). I get it and it is part of may job and that’s what I had to do.

“I canceled a trip because I felt like I couldn’t get away from here because I had to deal with somebody because of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) or something. You just had to be here and so I just sent the other guys (coaches) out.”

Van Horn got his first chance to see a roster featuring 24 new faces in action in a game-type situation.

“To get on the field, this is what I want to do,” Van Horn said. “I don’t like being in the office. I am not an office guy. I don’t like being around a computer. The only computer I use is my phone. I can use it (a computer), but I am not great at it because I don’t care to be great at it.

“I want to be out here. When I don’t like it out here, I will be sitting in those seats, those green seats. I like it out here. It’s great and I told the guys that it was fun because we played solid baseball then first day out. We fielded the ball, we had quality at-bats, threw strikes, blocked balls behind the plate, hit the cutoff man twice. It was fun.

“It’s baseball. It wasn’t sloppy. We have older players, we have good young players and I like good baseball. That’s what I like to watch.”

Brady Tygert started for the Grey team and was followed to the mound by fellow returnee Will McEntire, freshmen Gabe Gaeckle and Jack Smith and Jordan Huskey.

That group fanned five and did not walk anyone while hitting one batter and allowing the two hits and a run.

Texas Tech left handed transfer Mason Molina got the nod for the Red with Gage Wood, Chistian Foutch, Kansas transfer Stone Hewlett and Jake Feherty also all toeing the rubber.

The pitchers fanned six, walked three and allowed two hits and the two runs.

Johnson’s home run came off Gaeckle on a 97 mile per hour fastball.

“Gaeckle was nervous for some reason, but he still through the ball 97 miles per hour and that’s probably the worst he has been since he has been here,” Van Horn said. “He is electric.”

Kade Smith walked to lead off the bottom of the third before Wilmsmeyer squared up a pitch from Foutch.

“That was my first at bat since the SEC Tournament this past year so I wasn’t really sure what I was going to look like the plate,” Wilmsmeyer said. “…I had a couple of things I wanted to adjust, but (Arkansas hitting) Coach (Nate) Thompson had done a great job kind of tinkering with my mechanics. Not a huge overhaul, but just like hand slot placement and back leg adjustments. Obviously it is working out really well so far.”

• • •

Van Horn also updated the injury statues of second baseman Peyton Stovall and relief pitcher Dylan Carter, who had Tommy John surgery.

“He (Carter) is way ahead of schedule just because of his work ethic and I think his healing maybe as good or better than they thought,” Van Horn said. “It is just a waiting game on that. I don’t see him doing anything at the beginning of the season, but maybe before it’s over.”

Stovall’s arm injury is healing well will be able to play second base per Van Horn.

“He saw his doctor on I think it was Tuesday, the (Texas) Rangers’ doctor – the one who did his surgery and they told him they thought he was ahead of schedule,” van Horn said. “He is going to get to start throwing, I think in a couple of weeks.

“…He has been working hard on his body, working hard in that training room every day, doing all the exercises. I think he sees what is going on out here and I think he is anxious to get back out here.”

Photo by John D. James