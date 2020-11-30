Vanderbilt women’s soccer player receives SEC football honor

Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller as the league’s co-special teams player of the week after she made history by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.

Fuller shared the award Monday with Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney after the senior soccer player served as Vanderbilt’s primary kicker in a loss to Missouri.

She sent a squib kick 30 yards to open the second half in her only chance to kick.

The Vanderbilt kicker became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.