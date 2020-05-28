Vandergriff Elementary parents throw celebration parade for their kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Vandergriff Elementary parents recognizing their kids with a celebration parade.

Teachers were invited on the route to help honor their 4th graders earlier tonight by driving through neighborhoods to say hi and congratulations.

“It’s a milestone for them. They’re going to be leaving elementary school they’ve been at for five years and they’re gonna go to middle school. So, it’s important to also know that we all still support them even though we’re not together,” parent Heather Clouse said.

“My mom keeps complaining because she says I’m getting old so fast. And graduating 4th grade is a pretty big deal for me cause it’s a huge change from going from elementary to middle school,” 4th grade graduate Parker Knight said.

Knight said he’s a little nervous about middle school due to class changes and having to use a locker instead of a cubby hole.