Vandergriff Elementary teachers host parade for students at home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staff at Vandergriff Elementary hosted a parade in an effort to spread positivity while people are self-quarantining.

The teachers drove through neighborhoods in Fayetteville to say hello to their students.

The said it was a way to let them know they are thinking of them while the school has gone virtual.

“We just want them to know that we love them, we haven’t forgotten about them, we love our families, our school family, and we just want them to know that we appreciate them,” Principal Andrea Sego said.

Over 30 people joined in on the parade, waving from their vehicles at children from their homes.