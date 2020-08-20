FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A vast majority of Arkansas businesses are following state-issued health guidelines.

Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Mike Moore said of the 1,210 businesses inspected, 90% have been compliant.

ABC officers are inspecting restaurants, bars, and clubs around the state to see if customers and employees are wearing masks, and if businesses are enforcing capacity limitations and social distancing.

“The goal of our combined efforts is to minimize the risk and mitigate the damage that this virus can obviously cause not only to patrons but also to the employees,” Moore said.

In the six weeks ABC officers have been conducting these inspections statewide, Moore said only 17% of businesses found out of compliance were issued a citation.