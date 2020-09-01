Vast majority of COVID-19 related deaths linked to other contributing factors

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The vast majority of COVID-19 related deaths are linked to other contributing factors.

The Arkansas Department of Health said over 94% of people who died from COVID-19 in our state had other conditions as well.

The top five conditions were hypertensive diseases, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, heart failure, and cerebrovascular disease.

But Secretary of Health Jose Romero said you need to be careful even if you don’t have any of these conditions.

“If you are perfectly healthy with no co-morbidities, you still are at risk for death, higher risk for death than if you did not become infected,” he said.

These numbers are very similar to national trends reported by the CDC earlier this week.