Vast majority of COVID-19 related deaths linked to other contributing factors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The vast majority of COVID-19 related deaths are linked to other contributing factors.
The Arkansas Department of Health said over 94% of people who died from COVID-19 in our state had other conditions as well.
The top five conditions were hypertensive diseases, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, heart failure, and cerebrovascular disease.
But Secretary of Health Jose Romero said you need to be careful even if you don’t have any of these conditions.
“If you are perfectly healthy with no co-morbidities, you still are at risk for death, higher risk for death than if you did not become infected,” he said.
These numbers are very similar to national trends reported by the CDC earlier this week.