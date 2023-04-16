BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community is coming together to help improve a new elementary school.

Vaughn Elementary School is in its first year after opening in Bentonville and the school hosted its first color run.

The event was all about raising money for playground shades and equipment.

“We don’t have any trees there is no shade so that sun just beats down on the kiddos, so we are hoping to get some shade for them when they’re outside,” said PTO president Kati Evans.

The goal was to raise $30,000 for the school and about 600 kids attend Vaughn Elementary.