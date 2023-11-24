NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The holiday season is a time for family and friends to gather around the table for their favorite meals. Unfortunately, for some vegans, this time of the year can be stressful.
Vegans can face a hard task when attending dinners that are not vegan-friendly and an even harder task when it comes to hosting non-vegan family members and friends. Dominique Side, a vegan influencer also known as “Vegan Bae”, says that holidays for vegans don’t have to be!
Vegan Bae says there are a few simple things that she suggests for vegans and holiday non-vegan hosts who have vegan guests.
- Change your mindset, thanksgiving foods do not have to be the “traditional” turkey, hams, and other meats. Try foods like Tofurky and purchase vegan desserts.
- Look at your ingredient list and exchange certain ingredients for vegan options like substituting milk for plant-based milks.
- If you are hosting, have vegan snacks like guacamole, hummus and chips.
Vegan Bae suggested a fan-favorite cornbread recipe that she uses when she hosts her family.
All you need is vegetarian “Jiffy” cornbread, substitute milk for plant-based milk, and use applesauce instead of eggs! This is bound to make your guest fall in love according to the Vegan Bae herself!