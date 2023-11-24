NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The holiday season is a time for family and friends to gather around the table for their favorite meals. Unfortunately, for some vegans, this time of the year can be stressful.

Vegans can face a hard task when attending dinners that are not vegan-friendly and an even harder task when it comes to hosting non-vegan family members and friends. Dominique Side, a vegan influencer also known as “Vegan Bae”, says that holidays for vegans don’t have to be!

Vegan Bae says there are a few simple things that she suggests for vegans and holiday non-vegan hosts who have vegan guests.

Change your mindset, thanksgiving foods do not have to be the “traditional” turkey, hams, and other meats. Try foods like Tofurky and purchase vegan desserts. Look at your ingredient list and exchange certain ingredients for vegan options like substituting milk for plant-based milks. If you are hosting, have vegan snacks like guacamole, hummus and chips.

Vegan Bae suggested a fan-favorite cornbread recipe that she uses when she hosts her family.

All you need is vegetarian “Jiffy” cornbread, substitute milk for plant-based milk, and use applesauce instead of eggs! This is bound to make your guest fall in love according to the Vegan Bae herself!