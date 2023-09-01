UPDATE: The accident was cleared at 7:55 a.m., and traffic is slowly moving.
BENTON COUNTY, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — A reported vehicle fire southbound on Interstate 49 near Exit 81 is causing a slowdown.
There are no injuries at this time.
by: Elena Ramirez
Posted:
Updated:
