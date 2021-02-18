Update: ARDOT says I-40 westbound and eastbound open after drivers stranded overnight in Lonoke, Prairie counties

Update:

PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark.- An official with the Arkansas Department of Transportation says both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 between Hazen and Biscoe are open.

The ARDOT official also said since some drivers have been stuck there for 12 hours, state troopers are going vehicle to vehicle to wake up drivers, which is causing delays in getting the traffic moving.

Original Story:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark.- Hundreds of vehicles were stranded overnight on Interstate 40 in Lonoke and Prairie counties.

An accident was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday on I-40 westbound near Carlisle.

The accident blocked all lanes.

As of Thursday morning, traffic was backed up about 19 miles to Biscoe.

According to the Arkansas Storm Team, temperatures were in the 20s and the area picked up around six to 10 inches of snow Wednesday.

Some drivers say they have been stuck for six to 14 hours.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, I-40 westbound is still closed and at a standstill from around Hazen to Biscoe. Carlisle to Hazen has reopened.

Earlier Wednesday, both I-40 westbound and eastbound were closed Wednesday due to an accident involving multiple vehicles. I-40 eastbound was reopened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest on traffic and road conditions, visit iDriveArkansas.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest on this winter storm. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app to track the storm wherever you are in the Natural State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

