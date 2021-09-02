Ventilator use in Northwest Arkansas reaches all-time high

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo a ventilator waits to be used for a COVID-19 patient going into cardiac arrest at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. COVID-19 could have stamped someone “uninsurable” if not for the Affordable Care Act. The ban on insurers using preexisting conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration still seeks to overturn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ventilator use in Northwest Arkansas has reached an all-time high as of September 1.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Health Community, there are 87 ventilators in use, beating the previous record of 85 from the previous week.

The organization says ventilator usage has been consistently over 50 since the end of July. This includes both patients with COVID-19 and patients with other medical needs.

Northwest Arkansas Regional Hospitals are collectively caring for 148 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

There are 130 ICU beds in use in use. There have consistently been more than 100 ICU patients cared for since mid-July, according to the organization. This includes both COVID-19 patients and those with other medical needs.

The health community says the youngest hospitalized COVID-19 patient is 23 years old. The average age of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 57.

The release says of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, approximately 91% are not vaccinated.