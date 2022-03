SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Verizon cell tower in Springdale was significantly damaged on March 30 by a tornado that hit parts of Fayetteville and Springdale.

Verizon says engineers are in the process of deploying a temporary tower that will provide service to the area until a permanent structure can be rebuilt.

The company says the temporary tower will restore service to the community by March 31.