Vernon County homicide suspect found dead in Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.– The suspect involved in a homicide investigation in Vernon County from October 2020 has been found dead near Hot Springs.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Aaron Goodwin was found earlier this week in a wooded area. The discovery of his body happened five months after Goodwin was named the suspect in a homicide investigation.

Goodwin was wanted by authorities for the abandonment of a corpse and for murdering his mother, Connie Goodwin, in October.

Authorities say Connie’s body had been decapitated, and the head was located in the back of a truck in Hot Springs later that day.

The press release states authorities believe Aaron may have committed suicide in the wooded area.