FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Veteran Affairs announced it will award grants to help at-risk veterans and family members.

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program is a non-profit organization that assists low income veteran families.

On October 1, the VA will award upwards of $400 million to the SSVF programs located in all 50 states, District of Colombia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

$1.4 million will be granted to the program in Arkansas.