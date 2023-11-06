FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In November, the veterans are celebrated along with local organizations like Bo’s Blessings who work all year round to make sure they have support.

“If it wasn’t for Bo’s Blessings, I don’t know where I’d be today,” said Jannie Layne, the president and founder of Bo’s Blessings, a veterans nonprofit organization that aims to help veterans.

She says it was formed in 2013, about three years after the death of her son, Bo.

“Bo is my baby, and I miss him every day. And, this is just a way for me to tell people he was special. But so are you,” said Layne.

Layne says it was just an idea between a mother and godmother that helped continue Bo’s legacy, but after helping more than 40 people in the first year, she says it turned into something bigger.

“From where we were when we started in 2013. It has just grown, and the impact is huge,” said Layne.

Layne says the goal is to serve fellow veterans and their families. This includes those in Washington, Madison, and Carroll County. She continues to do this through acts of kindness.

“We always help them with something like a utility bill. I’ve met veterans at the gas pump before, and fill their car up with gas,” said Layne.

Layne says Bo’s Blessings also helps with things like groceries, helps pay for some bills, and helps with the transition back to civilian life among other things. This is with the help of donations.

“We would be nothing without the support of our community,” said Layne.

What started as a way to honor her son, now continues to help thousands. Layne says she’s seen how important the organization is to veterans in need.

“We have veterans that live in substandard housing that are active duty,” said Layne.

She says it’s the little things that can make a big difference.

“It’s just being kind. That’s all it is big on this Veterans Day, but be kind every day,” said Layne.

If you want to donate or volunteer with Bo’s Blessings, check out its Facebook page here.