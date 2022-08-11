FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Veteran Service Office is hosting an informational town hall discussing the newly passed PACT Act. The PACT Act is being dubbed by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs as perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history.

The new law will expand and extend eligibility of VA health care for Veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals. It also adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange.

The PACT Act town hall will be held Friday Aug. 12, 19 and 26 from 11 am to 12 pm. The meeting will be located at the Washington County Veteran Service Office at 62 W North St. in Fayetteville.

Service officers will walk veterans through how the PACT Act may effect disability claims.