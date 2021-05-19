Veterans Affairs brings in new acting medical center director

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The area Veterans Affairs is bringing in a new acting medical center director.

According to an e-mail sent to staff, Dr. Stephanie Repasky will start as the new acting medical center director on Monday.

She currently works for the Veterans Affairs in Southeast Louisiana.

KNWA/FOX24 called the VA to ask what this means for the current director, Kelvin Parks.

A spokesperson said he is on a “temporary special assignment to the south central VA healthcare network.”

Parks joined the local VA shortly after pathologist Robert Levy was fired.

Levy pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to errors he made while intoxicated at work.