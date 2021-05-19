Veterans Affairs brings in new acting medical center director

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The area Veterans Affairs is bringing in a new acting medical center director.

According to an e-mail sent to staff, Dr. Stephanie Repasky will start as the new acting medical center director on Monday.

She currently works for the Veterans Affairs in Southeast Louisiana.

KNWA/FOX24 called the VA to ask what this means for the current director, Kelvin Parks.

A spokesperson said he is on a “temporary special assignment to the south central VA healthcare network.”

Parks joined the local VA shortly after pathologist Robert Levy was fired.

Levy pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to errors he made while intoxicated at work.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers