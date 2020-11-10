Veteran’s Affairs to host free BBQ lunch for veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Veteran’s Affairs is celebrating veterans by providing them a free lunch and helping get some back on their feet.

Ben Dykes with Washington County Veteran’s Affairs said employers from around Washington County will be at a barbecue.

The event will take place in the large parking lot of the Veteran’s Home building on College and North St. November 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We want to get vets involved, we want to get vets out and about again,” he said.

It will be open and free to all veterans.