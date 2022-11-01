FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11, and many stores, restaurants and events across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are looking to honor active and retired military members.
A continuously updated list of special events can be found below:
20th annual Van Buren Veterans Day Parade
- The 20th annual Veterans Day Parade in Van Buren will be held on November 13 at 2 p.m. on Main Street.
- Lunch will be provided by Harps at 1 p.m. at Freedom Park for veterans and their families while supplies last.
- Entertainment at Freedom Park will be 1-3 p.m.
- For more information, call (479) 652-3374 or email vbvetparade@gmail.com
Art on the Bricks Art Walk
- The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is partnering with Downtown Rogers Art on The Bricks Art Walk.
- The Rogers Experimental House on 121 W. Walnut Street will showcase the works of veterans and other artists during the 2nd Thursday art walk from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on November 10.
- Live music, artist demonstrations, and arts and crafts exhibits will commemorate the service and talent of military veterans.
- Civil War art and artifacts will be displayed along with military uniforms from past decades.
- Downtown Rogers business will also host pop-up galleries with art by Rogers Public School Students and a variety of artists.
Below is a compiled list of businesses and restaurants offering discount services:
- Fayetteville area Jiffy Lube service centers invite all active, retired, and veteran military to their location for a special 50% off any oil change on Friday, November 11, 2022. If customers are unable to visit on Nov. 11, this location offers 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired, and veteran military.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will waive day-use fees at its recreation areas nationwide. The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches. It does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events. The status of its campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites are available here.