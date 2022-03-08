FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County veterans services hosted a job fair in Fayetteville on March 8.

More than 50 employers including police and fire departments, schools, Walmart, and Tyson Foods gathered at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Ben Dykes is the director of Washington County veteran services.

He says that helping veterans find work after leaving the armed forces is a win for the veterans and the companies that hire them.

“When you give a veteran a new mission, they take it and run with it,” Dykes said. “Just finding that new mission, engage, and you’ve got people depending on you. And, you’re gonna build that new brotherhood that you may have thought you lost with leaving the military. You’re gonna build it in a new industry or a new company or a new business.”

Thrower is retiring from military service after 23 years in the U.S. Army. He is hoping to find a job in the field where he earned his supply chain management degree.

“I stopped at every table,” U.S. Army Sgt. John Thrower said. “I was really interested in a lot of the companies we have in Northwest Arkansas that I didn’t know existed and found out about what they do.”