FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is holding a job fair on July 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The job fair will be in Building 21, according to the hospital.

The hospital says it will be hiring for RNs, LPN, CNAs, MSAs/AMSAs, medical technologists, phlebotomists, housekeeping aids, licensed clinical social workers, and police officers.

All applicants should have a resume, unofficial transcripts, proof of COVID-19 & flu vaccination, and two types of government ID like a driver’s license, social security card or passport.

More information can be found here.