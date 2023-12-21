FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting December 21, all Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks police officers will wear body cameras.

According to a press release, the cameras will automatically record video and audio when an officer draws their gun from their holster or when an officer activates the emergency lights in their vehicle.

The release says officers can manually turn on their cameras when conducting investigations and during enforcement encounters.

According to the release, in-car cameras will be turned on for traffic stops, while responding to calls for service and while transporting those in custody.

The release says Veterans Affairs will ensure that the cameras will not be used to infringe on the privacy of the people it serves or VA employees.

The release says officers went through extensive training to prepare for the camera policy, and that footage from the cameras will only be used in investigations and court proceedings or for limited other purposes allowed under federal law.

According to the release, no video will be recorded in places where a reasonable expectation of personal privacy exists unless there is a clear and compelling need for a recording.

The release says the VA is implementing the policy as part of President Joe Biden’s executive order on accountable policing.