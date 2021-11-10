Veterans honored during drive-thru parade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is not letting COVID-19 precautions stop it from thanking local heroes.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks held a drive-thru Veterans Day parade November 10.

Staff gave out blankets and other goodies as a token of appreciation for local vets.

“We’ve been putting the word out for a while and I’m glad that we’re having people come through and just get a little bit of thanks that they very well deserve,” said Communications Manager Wanda Shull.

