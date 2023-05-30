FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The long-anticipated Patriot Park project is said to be making progress in Washington County.

The affordable housing project for veterans was discussed at the Washington County Quorum Court meeting on May 30.

It is set to break ground again in August according to Jim Petty, one of the developers. The quorum court first broke ground on the project almost two years ago but it was never built.

It will add 60 affordable housing units for veterans at North College Avenue and North Street.

Petty hopes it can help out the veterans in the area. “Our small 60-unit development will hopefully begin to make a dent, especially for the veterans that have sacrificed for us in the past,” Petty said.

Final plans are set to be submitted to the Washington County building services in late June.