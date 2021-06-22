Veterans memorial concept presented to Springdale city council

SPRINGDALE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — A new veterans’ memorial is in the works for the city of Springdale.

The Springdale Veterans Memorial Organization presented its concept to the city council tonight.

The non-profit’s president, Jannie Layne, says this project has been in the works for three years and will give the community a place to remember and honor our vets.

“Freedom is not free,” Layne said. “If we don’t have a memorial like this where we can show our younger generation what it cost for them to do the things they do today, we won’t have a free society 30 years from now.”

The president of the organization says the project will cost $5.8 million.

A construction day won’t be set until funds are raised.

To donate and to check out the 3D model of the memorial, go to their website.

