Veterans share stories during ‘An Hour with a Hero’ at Har-Ber High School

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at Har-Ber High School in Springdale got to spend time with veterans from their community November 9.

Har-Ber hosted “An Hour with a Hero” which featured a number of military veterans sharing their stories from the time they spent serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Knox Graham, a student at Har-Ber, says his great-grandfather served in the U.S. Military. He says the event marked an important day in the education of his peers.

“It means a lot to have some of the veterans from our community come in and share their own stories because each tour of service really is unique,” Graham said.

The veterans who shared their experiences were parents of students and others who have worked with the school district in different capacities.