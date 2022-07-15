FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the National Association of Realtors, Veterans are having a hard time competing in the modern house market. The use of VA Loans that attracted sellers in the past, are now being overshadowed by cash buyers in some cases.

Randy Odglen, of Lindsey and Associates, believes vets best option is to go after new constructed homes. Odglen says this will in turn limit market competition.

“New construction can be a little easier,” Odglen said. “You’re not competing for offers, you’re signing up for a lot or becoming next on the building list.”

Overall, Odglen tells veterans to stay persistent, patient and find a lender that works for you.