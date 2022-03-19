BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista is expanding and the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas held a groundbreaking on Saturday for it.

The current wall ran out of space for new names around 2015 so the new expansion will allow more names to be honored at the monument. President of Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas Roger Armstrong said the expansion will allow more veterans to be honored.

“We want to build additional space so that we can capture those individuals who we have not recognized yet and those who served in Afghanistan and the Middle Eastern wars,” Armstrong said.

Sen. John Boozman also attended the groundbreaking on Saturday. He talked about the importance of recognizing all those who have served our country.

“We need to have the ability to remember the sacrifice and when you speak of the military its all about ordinary people that do extraordinary things,” Boozman said.

The first section of the expansion is expected to be completed in May. Armstrong said the entire project will cost more than $1 million. You can more about the wall here.