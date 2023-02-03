WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The victim in a violent altercation following a Razorbacks football game last fall has filed a civil complaint against the defendant.

Doug Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested on September 17, 2022 on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. On January 30, Khristan Uran filed suit in the Civil Division of Washington County circuit court, seeking damages for “assault, battery, outrage, and civil action by a crime victim,” according to court documents.

The complaint said that Ramsey exited his vehicle “in a fit of rage” and smashed through the plaintiff’s rear window with his fist. It added that Ramsey was under “the mistaken belief” that his car was bumped into by the plaintiff’s.

The filing continued by citing a police statement that several people had identified Ramsey as the aggressor in the incident. It added that the defendant then “savagely bit into Plaintiff’s nose.”

The plaintiff added that he was helpless as Ramsey’s teeth “ripped Plaintiff’s tissue and tore Plaintiff’s septum.”

The filing continued by adding that the plaintiff “experienced immense fear and terror as Defendant was latched onto Plaintiff’s face in an uncontrollable rage,” and that this fear and terror “continued for what felt like a lifetime.”

The complaint added that the plaintiff and witnesses then heard Ramsey threaten to kill the victim. The plaintiff was hospitalized and the filing said that he “is receiving ongoing medical treatment” and “is sustaining emotional distress as a result of Defendant’s conduct, including, but not limited to, fear, loss of sleep, humiliation, and embarrassment.”

Court documents noted that the plaintiff is a practicing pharmacist and “knows that the human bite is the most complicated non-venomous bite there is,” and added that this bite ultimately became infected.

The filing included photos of the victim’s injuries and demanded a jury trial seeking judgment “in an amount far more than required for federal court jurisdiction” as well as fees, costs and other relief.

Ramsey was named the COO of Beyond Meat in December 2021 and was suspended on September 20, 2022 following his arrest. He officially left the company on October 14, 2022.

Ramsey pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges on November 8, 2022 and has not yet responded to the civil suit. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 14.