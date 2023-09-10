FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that took place on Saturday night.

According to a crash report, a 2012 Honda stopped eastbound on West Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville just after 6 p.m. as it tried to make a left turn into a driveway.

A 2014 Honda stopped behind that vehicle as it turned into the driveway.

A 2008 Ford was traveling eastbound behind the 2014 Honda and “failed to observe” the stopped vehicle and swerved into another lane, according to the report.

As it was swerving, the vehicle’s front right hit the left rear of the 2014 Honda, according to the report. The Ford entered a westbound lane and collided with a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle, 43-year-old Zachary Salley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Salley’s body was taken to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.