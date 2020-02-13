Victim’s loved one reacts to deadly crash sentencing

Tyner was killed after his stepdad, Michael Guest, plowed his truck into a fountain in January of last year while drunk.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Siloam Springs man is sentenced to prison in connection to a drunk driving crash that killed his stepson.

A man who claims to have been a father figure to that little boy is breaking his silence.

“I didn’t know what to think about it and I still don’t know what to think about it,” said Esney Burgen, who claims to be Tyner’s stepdad.

Burgen came into Tyner Hemmitt’s life when he was two years old in July of 2009.

He said Tyner’s mom, Amanda, asked him to adopt the 11-year-old.

“Tyner was a loving boy, boy never hurt nobody,” said Burgen.

“While no one like Mr. Guest intended what happened, nevertheless by drinking and driving with a child in the vehicle, he is responsible for the child’s death,” said Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Smith said Guest pleaded guilty to DWI negligent homicide, endangering the welfare of a minor, and driving while intoxicated.

“Even though he didn’t intend it, his actions took a human life,” Smith said.

For these charges, Guest was sentenced seven years in prison.

“In this case, the victim’s family favored a more lenient sentence. In fact, I don’t even believe they wanted prison.”

Burgen, who considers himself to be Tyner’s stepdad after being in his life for three years, disagrees with this sentence.

“To me, if you kill somebody, I think you should get life,” he said. “You shouldn’t be out with freedom.”

Smith said with the nature of this situation, it isn’t easy to find a fitting penalty.

“It’s always difficult to impose the right punishment for a crime like that when the defendent himself certainly will bear the guilt of the crime forever,” Smith said.

Burgen said, “They just took him out of my life six years before he gets killed so you know, I’ve had bitterness for this guy for a long time.”