FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Public Theatre (APT) will be screening 1993’s “The Sandlot” at 2 p.m. and 1986’s “Big Trouble in Little China” at 8 p.m. as part of the Victory Film Series on Saturday, July 9.

These screenings are general admission at $12 per person, including taxes and fees. All seats are ticketed.

Patrons aged five and over are welcome. The balcony is only accessible by stairs. Please contact the box office at manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org or call 479-631-8988 for accommodations.

These screenings will be held at the Victory Theater, 116 S. 2nd Street in Rogers.