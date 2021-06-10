Victory Theater in Rogers to be renovated

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers’ Victory Theater is getting a facelift.

The theater has been a part of Rogers’ history for 94 years.

The renovation will include new paint and some much needed repairs.

Currently owned by the city, it houses Arkansas Public Theatre.

The non-profit’s executive director Joseph Farmer is excited for the upcoming renovation.

“You know it’s always nice to have a new building with all the bells and whistles, but to have an old, historic building, and to perform on this stage, you can feel the performances that came before you and hopefully the ones that will come in the future,” Farmer said.

The renovation will cost the city about $200,000.

Work is expected to start this summer and last two to three weeks.