Victory Theater in Rogers to be renovated

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers’ Victory Theater is getting a facelift.

The theater has been a part of Rogers’ history for 94 years.

The renovation will include new paint and some much needed repairs.

Currently owned by the city, it houses Arkansas Public Theatre.

The non-profit’s executive director Joseph Farmer is excited for the upcoming renovation.

“You know it’s always nice to have a new building with all the bells and whistles, but to have an old, historic building, and to perform on this stage, you can feel the performances that came before you and hopefully the ones that will come in the future,” Farmer said.

The renovation will cost the city about $200,000.

Work is expected to start this summer and last two to three weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers