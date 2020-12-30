Video shows ranger tasing Native American man at New Mexico’s Petroglyph National Monument

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Native American man who regularly visits the Petroglyph National Monument in New Mexico claims he was assaulted by a park ranger over the weekend.

Darrell House posted a video that gives a glimpse of what he says was an unjustified tasing. The National Park Service said Tuesday that the incident is under investigation.

House said he was walking through the Petroglyphs at the Piedra Mercado trail with his dog, Geronimo, when he saw a large group of visitors on the trail ahead, so he decided to cut through the blocked-off area to maintain social distancing. He said he’s never had an issue leaving the trail before, but this time, a ranger came up behind him and advised him to get back on the designated path. House said he complied, and the ranger began asking for identification, but House refused.

That’s when, House said, the ranger tased him. “I was holding my dog, so my dog got tased as well, he felt the shock, he felt everything. I ended up dropping him when I fell,” said House.

Monday, House said he’s still trying to wrap his mind around the situation, but he can only come up with one reason why the ranger reacted the way he did: “He wanted to show power, dominance, keep me in order. That’s what authority figures are trained to do, to keep people like me in order. To make the ‘Indian’ look crazy, to make them look insane.”

House said the incident won’t stop him from returning to the monument.

“I will go back. I am going to continue to do my prayers, going off trail without permission. Without consent. That is my right,” he said.

House was not arrested, but he was given three citations by the federal park ranger for interfering with agency function, false information, and being off-trail. The national park website does ask all visitors to remain on the trail at all times. House said he believes those rules should not apply to him because he’s Native American.

The National Park Service released the following statement in response: