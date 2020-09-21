Video shows woman attacking members of California tribe protesting border wall

This screenshot from an Instagram video shows a woman slapping a member of California’s Kumeyaay tribe at a protest site in San Diego County.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An Instagram video posted Saturday shows a woman attacking members of a Native American tribe that for months has been protesting the Trump administration’s border wall on the California-Mexico border.

The Kumeyaay tribe, whose ancestral lands span across the U.S.-Mexico border, has filed lawsuits against the White House, seeking to stop construction of a section of border wall in East San Diego County.

On Friday night, a woman was caught on camera yelling obscenities and attacking several members of the tribe, who were camping out near the construction site. The video was shared by an Instagram page called “kumeyaaydefenseagainstthewall.”

“Tonight we experienced a violent woman who tried to tear our tents down,” the post said. “We de escalated and stayed non violent. We used songs and prayers again just like how we non violently stop desecration to the land.”

The video shows the woman slap at least two people before storming around the campsite.

“This is my community,” the woman says. “And you guys are disturbing the job” of border wall construction.

Members of the tribe attempt to stop her but do not engage in a fight. Instead, members of the tribe begin chanting and singing, which the woman seemingly mocks.

“Say a prayer for these folks who are disconnected to themselves. Make space for those who are so hurt they act violently. The reason why these incidents happen is because we are so dehumanized in their eyes. And it’s been happening since the beginning of invasion. We stay non violent. We stay in prayer,” the Instagram posts says.

A second video shared on Saturday shows the woman back at the campsite about 8 a.m.

A band of the tribe last month filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who oversaw military funds diverted for the border wall; acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf; and Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is in charge of building the wall.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit states “Defendants are currently constructing the border wall directly through Kumeyaay burial sites and sacred lands, causing irreversible and easily avoidable damage to Kumeyaay remains, cultural items, history, and religious practices.” The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request from the AP for comment.

Since July, members of the Kumeyaay tribe have interrupted construction, including controlled blasts on several occasions.

“We’re out here again to protect our ancestors, protect our culture,” tribe member Cynthia Parada told Border Report on July 10.

However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers dispute the tribe’s claims, telling Border Report they have surveyed the area and failed to find any evidence of human remains or cultural materials.

“Based on prior environmental surveys and stakeholder coordination completed, no biological, cultural, or historical sites were identified within the blasting area located within the Roosevelt Reservation. In addition, CBP has and will continue to coordinate with federal land managers, state agencies, local governments, tribal governments, and other interested stakeholders,” CBP said in a statement.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security has issued waivers for dozens of laws — including two meant to protect Native American ancestral sites — to expedite construction of the border wall.