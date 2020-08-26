Video surfaces of packed Springdale High School hallway

Most, if not all students were wearing masks— leaving some to wonder if any rules were really broken.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A video of a packed hallway at a Northwest Arkansas school is making its rounds on social media.

This comes after school districts around the state open their doors for the first time this week.

The video was posted on Twitter Monday showing the inside of a Springdale High School hallway.

Most, if not all students were wearing masks— leaving some to wonder if any rules were really broken.

“Was there a situation yesterday where maybe it got a little congested in any of our schools? Very possibly,” said Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools.

A video showing a packed Springdale High School hallway Monday is gaining traction on social media.

This tweet has thousands of views, and even tags the district.

“You look at our two highest populated schools, which would be Springdale High School and Springdale Har-Ber High School, when they have a class change its going to be very difficult for everybody to be six feet apart,” he saud.

Schaeffer tells KNWA/FOX 24 while it’s not ideal, this is the reality of what things will look like.

But, he said during these switches from class to class, students will now only be going one direction.

“At times there are going to be numbers that get together but as long as everybody’s wearing a face covering, I think that’s the number one thing,” Schaeffer said.

We went in search of guidelines for how a school should handle this type of situation.

The Department of Health referred us to the Department of Education, which referred us back to the school to reference its reopening plan.

We looked at the Department of Education’s guidelines, which said masks are required when students 10 and older are not able to socially distance.

Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health said, “You know there are a lot of questions about spacing, it’s just a point of angst for a lots of schools because they don’t know how many students they’re going to exactly have at the beginning of school.”

He said in short, the schools have to make due with what they’ve got.

“Some of them, its not like they’ve had time to have a whole construction project and make their rooms that much bigger, so they’ve just kind of got to maximize their spaces,” said Tumlison.

Schaeffer said he has faith in the students here at Springdale High School.

“You can’t make the halls any wider but I think our students will learn to comply as absolutely best they can,” he said.

One mother with a son attending Springdale High School said this was inevitable.

Maria Solis said she was impressed when he came home the first day and told her about all the safety precautions the district had taken.

Despite the video of the packed hallway, she tells KNWA/FOX 24 she still feels safe sending her junior to school every day and that parents should cut the district some slack.

“To me, it was something we were expecting,” she said. “I think it was the first day of school, we need to give the district an opportunity to learn from possible ways of being able to manage that.”