FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” Last summer, a University of Arkansas Black student group called for sweeping changes to promote on-campus inclusion. Since that time, the university's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion noted its made some moves to make the campus more inclusive.

In the wake of George Floyd's killing, the Black Student Caucus released a list of demands that included mandatory cultural competency training, funding for Black scholarships, more Black staff and the creation of a committee to address changes, among other things.