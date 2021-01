WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man, who was a teen when convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a four-year-old Fayetteville girl on July 26, 1986, has been found unfit to proceed with his resentencing because of schizophrenia, according to a forensic report submitted to the Washington County Circuit Court.

In 1987, he was convicted of Capital Murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.