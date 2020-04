WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue released the following statement after President Trump signed an Executive Order to keep meat and poultry processing facilities open during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the Department of Labor have put out guidance for plants to implement to ensure employee safety to reopen plants or to continue to operate those still open.