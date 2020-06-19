Vintage car parade comes to Butterfield Trail Village

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents of Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville were treated to a special night.

According to a press release, the village hosted its first socially-distanced cookout and vintage car parade to give retirees a special night from their residential balconies, driveways, and patios.

The vehicles were from the Rolling Relics Car Club and hamburger dinners were passed out to the residents.

“I just enjoy watching all of them and I enjoy seeing how the owners have kept them spit-polished and looking beautiful and that’s great,” Resident Adella Gray said.

Gray said that she and the other residents have gotten to enjoy swimming and other fun outdoor activities while being isolated at Butterfield.