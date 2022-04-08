BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The spring shopping event of the season is in full swing this weekend.

Vintage Market Days is bringing in over 120 premiere vendors from over 15 states. The event runs from 10 to 5 on Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Vintage Market Days owner Megan Allen, says she’s happy to be back despite the break from COVID.

“We’re always blown away by the support that the community has given us and we’re so thankful for that and our vendors are thankful as well,” Allen says.

