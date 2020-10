NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Vintage Market Days of NWA kicks off today at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Vintage Market Days is a market where vendors sell everything from clothing and jewelry to home decor.

It is a three-day event from October 9 through October 11.

There will be live music and food trucks.





Admission for is free for children under 12 and masks will be required for everyone.

Visit the Vintage Market Days website for more information and to buy tickets.