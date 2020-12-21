Virginia’s Lee statue has been removed from the US Capitol

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Office of Governor Ralph Northam

WASHINGTON (AP) — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that represented Virginia in the U.S. Capitol has been removed.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement that workers removed the statue from the National Statuary Hall Collection early Monday.

Lee’s statue had stood with George Washington’s statue since 1909 as Virginia’s representatives in the Capitol.

Northam had requested its removal and a state commission has recommended replacing Lee’s statue with a likeness of Barbara Johns. She protested poor conditions at her all-Black high school in the town of Farmville in 1951.

Her court case became part of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down racial segregation in public schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers