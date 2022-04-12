BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman hosts a “Coffee with the Mayor” on the third Tuesday of each month from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

According to a press release from the city, the virtual coffee is an informal discussion with city staff and guests. This month’s virtual coffee will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, highlighting Bentonville Planning and Community Development and the upcoming Bentonville Together Multicultural Festival.

Planning Manager Tyler Overstreet and Comprehensive Planning Manager Shelli Kerr will join Mayor Orman and discuss residential and commercial development, a Developers conference being planned for the Fall, the U.S. Census, Neighborhood Programs, Development Trends, Tree Giveaways, Public Art and more.

Melanie Hoskins will give all the details for the first Bentonville Together Multicultural Festival.

A question and answer period will follow the presentation. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3xmUCyd to receive a virtual link to attend.