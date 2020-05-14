Live Now
Virtual vigil live-streamed to honor those lost in the line of duty

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A virtual vigil was live-streamed to honor those lost in the line of duty.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund hosted the 32nd annual event.

Each year, hundreds of American law enforcement officers are killed and their names are added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.

This year, 307 names will be engraved on those walls, including Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr, who was killed on December 7, 2019.

