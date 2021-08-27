Virus cases jump at Arkansas schools in 2nd week of classes

Rogers Public Schools first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 (Jason Ivester/Rogers Public Schools)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting more than 3,100 active coronavirus cases in Arkansas schools.

That’s up from about 1,800 cases reported last week among students, faculty and staff.

The latest report, released Thursday, found 3,102 active cases in 173 school districts in the state.

The Bentonville, Springdale, Rogers, Cabot and Fort Smith districts all reported more than 100 active cases.

Meanwhile, a judge on Friday denied a request from some Cabot parents to block their district’s mask requirement, finding that most of the parents who sued had already obtained exemptions for their children or withdrawn them from the district.