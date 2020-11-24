Virus hospitalizations again reach record high in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Known coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose by more than 1,000 on Monday as officials continued to urge caution ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 30 more people have died from the virus in Arkansas, bringing the total to 2,387 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations for the virus again reached a new record, at 974.

Source: Arkansas Department of Health

According to researchers from Johns Hopkins University, one in every 248 people in Arkansas tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.