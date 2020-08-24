Visit Bentonville to virtually host 3rd annual Arkansas Bike Summit

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It may be virtual but it will be very real, it’s the 2020 Arkansas Bike Summit that’ll begin Tuesday, September 1, and lasts eight weeks.

The 3rd annual event highlights best practices in the cycling industry from around the world, according to a statement from Visit Bentonville.

Here’s how it’ll happen: there will be one-hour Zoom sessions every Tuesday. On hand will be industry leaders, advocates, program developers, and change-makers in converstions to create new ideas in cycling development.

PROGRAM OUTLINE

September 1: Get a Grip on Media Partnerships. Nicole Formosa, Bike Magazine; Gloria Liu, Outside Magazine; Francis Cebedo, MTBR

September 8: You can make a difference! Kristi Mohn, Life Time; Chris Hensley, Crested Butte Adaptive Sports Center

September 15 – How USA Cycling is helping communities make informed decisions. Kelsey Erickson, Chuck Hodge, Dr. Michael Roshon, USA Cycling

September 22: Riding out a Pandemic. Nat Tschoban, Zwift; Jay Petervary, Adventure Athlete; Rebecca Rusch, MTB Hall of Famer

September 29: A Hub for Innovation. Kalene Griffith, Visit Bentonville; David Wright, Bentonville Parks, and Recreation; Gary Vernon, Walton Personal Philanthropy Group; Graham Cobb, Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce

October 6: The Great Bike Boom: Jenn Dice, PeopleForBikes; Morgan Lommele, PeopleForBikes

October 13 – TBD; Note: Special guests to be announced soon.

October 20: A tale of two mountain bike focused non-profits. Kent McNeil, International Mountain Bicycling Association; Steve Matous, National Interscholastic Cycling Association

The program will continue to be updated for the 2020 Arkansas Bike Summit.