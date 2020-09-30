Visitation suspended in Oklahoma state corrections facilities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — Corrections facilities run by the state of Oklahoma suspend visitation.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced the policy change Wednesday, citing concerns regarding COVID-19 as the cause for the changes.

Visitation was previously suspended, then resumed in limited capacity over the summer when COVID-19 infections decreased across the state.

ODOC reversed the decision to reintroduce inmate visitation after multiple state corrections facilities were declared COVID-19, “hot spots.”

In a press release, ODOC stated that, “To help reduce inmates’ stress from the lack of contact with loved ones, ODOC and its inmate telephone vendor provides all inmates two free 10-minute calls each week.”

The Department will resume normal visitation as soon as possible, however an estimated date has not yet been announced.

