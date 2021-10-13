Vista College Fort Smith closes, blindsides students

FORT SMITH (KNWA/KFTA) — Students received an email from Vista College on Oct. 8 informing them of the school’s closure and students said they had no idea that message was coming.

In an email obtained by KNWA/FOX 24 from Vista College to students, the college states, “we are unable to continue due to financial circumstances.”

Students told KNWA/FOX 24 that they knew the college wasn’t accepting any new students, but said they were told by Vista College they would be able to finish their classes and graduate. One student, Crystal Sharp, said she was only five weeks away from graduation.

“My classmates and I invested so much time, energy into this program that for them to be able to decide one morning to wake up and take that away from us is unfair,” Sharp said “Not to mention our families that had to go through all the anguish and time away from us, what do we have to show for that now.”

Shanprece McCoy also said she was the last person admitted to the college and was devasted by the news.

“For me personally it destroyed every plan that I had going towards the future,” McCoy said.

Another student, Alexis Mohr, said she moved to Fort Smith for the program and now doesn’t know what to do about her credits. Kimberly Simpson, a medical assistance student, also said she and others have not been able to get answers from the college on how to proceed.

“What do we do, where do we go, nobody wants to talk or answer questions so we’re left in the dark, who we thought were the people leading us in the right direction were the people who left us in the dark,” Simpson said.

KNWA/FOX 24 reached out multiple time to Vista College, but were unable to get a hold of anyone for comment.

Other local colleges are looking to connect with Vista College students to see how they can best help them continue their education. UAFS is hosting an event Wedensday, October 20, specifically to give advice to Vista College students.